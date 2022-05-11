NORTH Yorkshire Police has revealed how it is helping youngsters involved in the drug underworld or at risk of being involved.

The force also reinforced its determination to crack down on drug dealing that exploits young people such as "county lines" gangs.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton spoke after the latest cocaine dealer to be caught in the county, Simon Dennis Lambert, started a four-year sentence.

The 39-year-old of no fixed address pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between July 2021 and March 2022, possession with intent to supply cannabis on 3 September 2021, and possession with intent to supply cocaine on 15 March 2022.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said the force is working closely with public health and and other organisations on prevention, support for people experiencing drug and alcohol misuse, and enforcement on supply.

“We fully endorse the two excellent drug and alcohol addiction services, North Yorkshire RISE and Changing Lives, that are readily available in North Yorkshire and the City of York respectively.

“Indeed, we have a custody-to-treatment referral process in place with these services to make sure this help is provided at the earliest opportunity.

“The more youngsters who receive this professional support and care, the more we can steer away from heavy, long-term use and addiction and the associated individual and public health harms, including crime.

Det Supt Naughton said: “As a police force, we make no apologies for actively tackling drug-related crime. This includes dismantling and bringing to justice those involved in ‘county lines’ organised crime groups who are operating from one part of the country to another.

“Young people are often exploited by such drug dealers and we’re committed to offering every opportunity to young people and help them fulfil their potential.

“Our Partnership Hub oversees ‘Operation Choice’ which is a process designed for referring children and young people who are found in possession of drugs into a course of police-led educational sessions.

“In addition, further consideration will be given to referrals into drug service providers and commissioned diversion services, with the emphasis being on education and harm reduction.”

The diversion services that support Operation Choice are: Stepping Up Project – a sports-based project which diverts children and young people who have not yet entered the criminal justice system but are at risk of doing so. Siblings of those involved in the criminal justice system are eligible, as well as those linked through family members to organised crime groups.

Change Direction – this scheme helps young people aged 10 to 17 before criminal behaviour becomes their norm.

York Youth Justice Triage and Diversion – is a York Youth Justice Service service for any young person aged 10 to 17 who lives in York and is considered to be at risk of engaging in criminal, anti-social or challenging behaviour.