THIEVES stole a hospital worker's bike in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened between 7.30pm on Tuesday (May 10) and 7am on May 11.

The bike was parked up outside the front of York Hospital and belongs to a member of staff who is very keen to have it back.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information please contact us and quote 1222008007.

"You can also report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."