A FUNDRAISING event for a well-known will be held at York Racecourse on Friday (May 13).

The event has been organised by the charity Cystic Fibrosis Care, who work to support children and adults with cystic fibrosis struggling on low incomes.

About 300 guests are set to be in attendance for Friday’s event, which consists of lunch in York Racecourse’s Dante room and an auction with all proceeds going to the charity.

A previous event by Cystic Fibrosis Care at the York Racecourse in 2016 raised more than £60,000 for the charity.

A spokesperson for Cystic Fibrosis Care said: “This year’s funds will be going towards the York outpatients clinic to help set up the new clinic for those in the East Riding and York region plus cystic fibrosis units around the country.

“Our direct patient grants have increased recently as those on low income really struggle with providing basic family needs and heating for those who are unwell, disadvantaged, on low incomes and struggling during these challenging times.

"We started the charity to improve life for those with cystic fibrosis and our charity is run by parents of children and those with cystic fibrosis based in Bedale."