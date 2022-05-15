The York RSPCA animal home at Landing Lane has a group of seven pigeons that are looking for a new home.
For different reasons the birds are unable to survive outside on their own so the centre is looking for a pigeon lover with an aviary that could take them on.
Staff are unsure of the ages of the birds, but believe them to be adult to on the older side. They all get on very well but could be split if needed.
“Staff know this is a little different but believe there is a home for them out there somewhere,” a RSPCA spokesperson said.
To find out more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here