A SHOW celebrating the terrifying popular culture of the 1970s and 1980s is coming to a York university.
Scarred For Life will see writers Stephen Brotherstone and Dave Lawrence taking to the stage at York St John University to discuss the TV, films, music, comics, board games, books and adverts that blighted their childhoods.
It's an evening inspired by their two hit books. Scarred For Life Volume One: The 1970s was published in 2017, with Volume Two: Television in the 1980s following in 2020. The books have now sold thousands of copies, even finding a fan in Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.
The evening is hosted by writer Bob Fischer, who will be gently prodding Stephen and Dave to relive their most traumatic childhood memories.
There will be a Q&A afterwards, for audience members to share their own memories of an era when children's entertainment could be truly traumatising.
For tickets, visit the York St John website.
