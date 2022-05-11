A MAN assaulted a woman in North Yorkshire.

A man assaulted a woman on Hipswell Road West, Catterick Garrison, Richmond, on Monday, May 9, between 7.50pm and 8pm.

The woman did not require medical treatment but was left shocked by the incident.

The man was wearing black shorts and a black hooded top.

He was riding an old-style black and red mountain bike.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Catterick Garrison.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Taylor.

You can also email Emma.Taylor@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220079202.