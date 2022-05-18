IT was referred to as 'the Selfridges of York' and still retains a warm place in many people's hearts.

Leak & Thorp department store was a landmark destination for generations of York shoppers.

Its story began in 1848 when William Leak first opened a shop in Parliament Street. He was later joined by Mr H B Thorp, giving the business its legendary name.

In 1869, the shop moved to Coney Street, to a new building on the site of The George, formerly one of the best-known inns of the north.

The store survived the First World War, and later the Depression, but was destroyed by a fire in 1933. However,

Leak & Thorp rose from the ashes and was rebuilt. It prided itself on being the "Selfridges of York".

The store closed in the late 1980s and in more recent times, the units have been occupied by Next, Monsoon, and River Island.

Leading the recollections are two women who used to work at the department store:

Lesley Blakeston said: "Started work here at 15. We worked on various departments until it closed down. Worked with some lovely people... good memories."

Janet Bradley said: "Worked on the haberdashery counter when I left school - great place to work."

Jane Cowie added: "My aunty worked there for years.When they held a fashion show she was always a model - very smart elegant lady all the time."

Many remember the cafe.

Yvonne Cassidy said: "Loved it and that cafe with the view."

Simon Turner recalled: "My grandma always used to meet her friends in the cafe on the top floor. She took me many times. What I recall is that they had models wandering around the restaurant showing off the fashions on sale elsewhere."

Heather Green said: "I loved this store. I used to buy dress material and patterns in the days when you made your own clothes. Menswear, ladieswear, baby stuff, furniture, you name it and they had a department. There was also a lovely little cafe overlooking the river and I made sure we sat where Doreen would serve us!"

