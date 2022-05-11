TWO rings have been stolen from a care home resident.

Two rings of great sentimental value have been stolen from a vulnerable victim who resides in a care home in Hambleton.

The first is a wishbone-style ring made from a yellow metal, and the second is a diamond cluster ring.

Wishbone ring stolen from resident Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Diamond ring stolen Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been sold the pictured rings or seen them for sale recently.

North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public to get in touch if they have seen either of these rings for sale on social media or local selling sites in the last few weeks.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Charlotte Lancaster.

You can also email charlotte.lancaster@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220079140.