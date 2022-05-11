ACTIVE York is calling out for nominations to celebrate the people in the city who play, coach, organise, volunteer and support sport and physical activity.

The York Sport Awards recognise a breadth of sportspeople and those making activity happen in the city. They will celebrate players, coaches and volunteers from all age groups, schoolchildren to adults.

Keith Morris, chair of Active York and head of sport at University of York; said: “After a few years when we were unable to stage the Sports Awards, it is fantastic that Active York has been able to re-launch this special event that helps to celebrate all that is great about sport across the city.

“The awards evening will be a special evening of celebration where we can bring the sporting community together again. I'd encourage everyone to spread word of the awards and please nominate anyone worthy of the recognition they deserve.”

Active York is part of the Active York Strategic Partnership Board which includes City of York Council, York Sport at the University of York and York City Football Club Foundation. All these organisations have committed to sponsoring some of the 16 different awards that will be recognised within three different categories - Young Achievers, Senior Achievers and Special Contribution.

The council is sponsoring the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award, with the Rugby League World Cup sponsoring the Wellbeing Engagement Project/Event of the Year. Both aim to celebrate and support individuals and organisations which promote active lifestyles and the wellbeing benefits they bring.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “Active York have worked hard to bring the awards back this year, because we all recognise the importance of celebrating and cheering on everyone committed to keeping us active and giving us the sports we love to play and watch in York.

"Please make sure that the city’s many incredible sporting endeavours are recognised and rewarded with your nomination.”

Meanwhile, Paula Stainton, York City Football Club Foundation manager, said they are "delighted" with the return of the awards - and that they can support them once again.

To be eligible for nomination for any of the awards, nominees must have lived, have been in full-time education, coach, volunteer or organise, train or play sport within City of York Council’s boundaries between January 2020 and December 2021.

For the full list of awards, criteria and the nomination process, please visit: yorksportsawards.co.uk

You can nominate as many people as you like across multiple awards, but you must submit your nominations before Sunday May 29. The finalists will be announced on Wednesday June 1, when booking opens for attendance at the award ceremony.