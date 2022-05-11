VISITORS to York now have the chance to stay at a spell-binding property created with magic in mind.

Tucked away in a street in South Bank the Witches and Wizards themed terrace called101, House At The End has been a labour of love for its 29-year-old owner, Hannah Chapman.

The holiday let is now available to book on Airbnb and has been is filled with magical and imaginative finds with everything from the suspended candles lighting the hallway to the snake on the bathroom sink, coming from Hannah's imagination.

"There's something for everyone, young and old," said Hannah who originally came to York nearly ten years ago to attend the Northern College of Costume in the city, where she says she fell in love with the stunning everything it had to offer.

Fast forward ten years and she has used her creative talents to create this unique period property for everyone to enjoy as part of the historical experience York City has to offer.

She said: "The house is not far from York Racecourse and I've returned it to its former glory, highlighting original features from the cast iron fireplace, the wooden floors and quarry tiles, even exposing the property's original wallpaper dating back to Victorian and Edwardian times.

"I'd say that about 85% of the contents of the house have been sourced from charity shops, vintage shops, Facebook market group, recycling centres and eBay, giving old items a new life.

"The house truly is something unique and different and will leave people with an unforgettable memory of your staycation in York."

Hannah said she took a lot of inspiration from films such as Harry Potter, Hocus Pocus and the Adams Family, but the house itself had a large say when determining the final look.

"When I bought the house it was very plain with textured wallpaper and fitted carpets covering up all the beautiful old wallpaper, quarry tiles and wooden floorboards," said Hannah.

"We stripped it back and on the hall and stairs we found the original Victorian and Edwardian wallpaper, which we've been able to preserve."

She said she bounced around ideas with mum and dad, Shelley and Russ, who live in Derbyshire, and have helped with much of the work and she's extremely proud of the end result.

The property sleeps four with a canopied bed in 'the Emerald bedchamber' created from scratch by Hannah and her parents, and two bunk beds in the second bedroom.

There's also a separate courtyard garden.

Click here to view the property.