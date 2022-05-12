Watching ‘Look North’ on Tuesday (May 10 I was reminded of how damaging micro-plastics are to all of us who share this planet.

Paul Hudson, the weather forecaster and environment reporter, took a sample of river water (which could be any river in the country) and it was found to contain much micro-plastic - which ends up everywhere, including in us.

I am glad this was reported on and I hope there is more information about how we unnecessarily produce micro-plastics by, for example, excessive washing of clothes and use of products such as hair shampoo which contain them.

Rose Berl, Vine Street, York