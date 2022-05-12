Watching ‘Look North’ on Tuesday (May 10 I was reminded of how damaging micro-plastics are to all of us who share this planet.
Paul Hudson, the weather forecaster and environment reporter, took a sample of river water (which could be any river in the country) and it was found to contain much micro-plastic - which ends up everywhere, including in us.
I am glad this was reported on and I hope there is more information about how we unnecessarily produce micro-plastics by, for example, excessive washing of clothes and use of products such as hair shampoo which contain them.
Rose Berl, Vine Street, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel