A MAN who throttled his partner until she couldn't breathe has been jailed.

With his hands round her throat, Danielarren Mark Midgley, 40, pushed her back onto an ironing board so hard she was injured, York Crown Court heard.

York's top judge warned that strangling people in the course of domestic violence will not be tolerated.

Midgley said: "I am truly sorry for doing it. I have never been in trouble before."

"This was a nasty assault resulting in injury," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Midgley. "You gripped your victim round the neck in front of her own mother in the complainant's home."

He added: "People who throttle partners in their homes must expect a custodial sentence."

Midgley, of Wilton Rise, Holgate, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecuting, Brooke Morrison said Midgley and the woman had been in an "on again, off again" relationship for about a year leading up to the incident last autumn.

Midgley moved in and out of the woman's address and police had received allegations of domestic violence.

On September 27, he went to her home to collect some belongings.

The woman's mother was staying with her for some days at her request because the woman was concerned about Midgley's behaviour.

He arrived with his brother, who stayed outside the house.

Inside the house, Midgley retrieved a pressure washer and asked where a drill was. The woman said she didn't know.

He grabbed her by the throat until she couldn't breathe.

Then he pushed her back violently into an ironing board propped against the wall.

"He didn't let go off her neck until after this happened," said Ms Morrison.

The woman was clearly bleeding. She suffered a mark on her back and reddening on her neck.

"As soon as the defendant let go and she could breathe again, she screamed for her mother to call police and ran out of the house," said Ms Morrison.

Midgley's brother became involved and at one point was "having to physically restrain" Midgley from the woman and the mother.

The men left, but returned a few minutes afterwards.

"The defendant became aggressive and shouted at the complainant that he hadn't done anything and she had slapped him."

Again he left.

Midgley handed himself in a day later and told police he had "accidentally" knocked the woman onto the ironing board. He denied strangling her but admitted he had grabbed her and at one point "it may have been round her throat."

He represented himself in court and said: "I am absolutely devastated for what I have done. I apologise. It has been a nightmare and not just for me.

"I understand I caused harm. I am absolutely devastated about it. I am just sorry about everything. It is an awful situation."