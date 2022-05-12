I am all in favour of helping to breathe life back into Coney Street and I fully support the initiatives of developers The Helmsley Group.
But I am turned off when the Civic Trust and York University use pretentious verbal garbage to promote public consultation events (Help to breathe life back into Coney Street, May 10).
I agree with comedian Alexei Sayle abut people using the term “workshop” who are not actually engaged working in wood or metal.
Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York
