I am all in favour of helping to breathe life back into Coney Street and I fully support the initiatives of developers The Helmsley Group.

But I am turned off when the Civic Trust and York University use pretentious verbal garbage to promote public consultation events (Help to breathe life back into Coney Street, May 10).

I agree with comedian Alexei Sayle abut people using the term “workshop” who are not actually engaged working in wood or metal.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

 