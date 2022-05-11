A DANCE school in York are "excited" to be preparing for a brand new show, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
The Rebecca Davies School of Dance, who are based at Huntington Memorial Hall, are "excitedly" rehearsing for their new dance show - 'Back Where We Belong!'.
Rebecca, who runs the school, said, "It's been three long years since we have been able to perform on stage to a live audience - and we are all so looking forward to being back doing what we love."
Tickets are still on sale, but will also available on the door on the night. Adults tickets are priced at £8.50 - while concessions cost £7.50.
All performances of the new show will take place at Archbishop Holgates School in Hull Road in the city on May 18, 20 and 21 at 7.15pm.
All enquires should be made by calling the dance school on: 01904 416526.
