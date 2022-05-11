If you've been on the hunt for a special piece of memorabilia to mark the historical occasion of Queen's Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee, we may just have the perfect thing.

As an iconic pottery brand, Emma Bridgewater has released a special collection of their beloved mugs.

With designs inspired by the royals and the patriotic blue, white, and red featured, the collection is a must.

From mugs, teapots, and tea towels you could make your Jubilee party just that bit more fancy with these sure to be iconic collectibles.

Emma Bridgewater Platinum Jubilee Collection:

Queen's Platinum Jubilee God Save The Queen 1/2 Pint Mug

Queen's Platinum Jubilee God Save The Queen 1/2 Pint Mug (Emma Bridgewater))

The royal diamond red works perfectly against the crown jewels' design and patriotic writing.

The bespoke mug has the jewels all around the carefully crafted mug and even features a little queen's guard too.

You can get the Jubilee mug now for £22 via Emma Bridgewater.

Personalised Platinum Jubilee 4 Mug Teapot

Personalised Platinum Jubilee 4 Mug Teapot (Emma Bridgewater)

Remember the occasion with this four-mug teapot that is fit for a Queen.

It features a pattern of red and blue crowns and golden hearts as well as a special Jubilee stamp.

Plus you can even add a personalisation with a choice of a name of special message, making a great keepsake.

You can get it now for £56 and £1 per letter via the website.

Personalised Platinum Jubilee 1/2 Pint Mug

Personalised Platinum Jubilee 1/2 Pint Mug (Emma Bridgewater)

Keeping with the classic red and blue royal illustrations this mug works perfectly with the teapot.

You can personalise it too, meaning you can have a complete Jubilee collection.

You can get it now for £23 plus £1 per letter via the website.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee 70 Glorious Years 1/2 Pint Mug

Queen's Platinum Jubilee 70 Glorious Years 1/2 Pint Mug (Emma Bridgewater

This gorgeous green mug captures the historic occasion perfectly with the lion illustration and patriotic wording.

Plus there's even a little corgi too who's holding an adobarle "best Queen ever" flag.

The mug is £22 and you can get it now via Emma Bridgewater.

Jubilee Tree Planting Tea Towel

Jubilee Tree Planting Tea Towel (Emma Bridgewater)

This tea towel not only marks the celebration it also helps save the planet.

As its part of the Queen's Green Canopy, a not-for-profit initiative that will see trees planted and green spaces created in deprived urban areas.

You can get the tea towel now for £12 via the website.

Shop the full collection at Emma Bridgewater.