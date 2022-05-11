Cartwright & Butler have launched a Jubilee range fit for a royal to enjoy all to oneself.

The luxury hamper specialist has introduced the limited-edition line to mark the reign of our longest-serving monarch.

However you choose to spend the 'blockbuster' Bank Holiday weekend, here's how to make it delicious with Cartwright & Butler's new products.

In the mouthwatering range, you'll find everything you need to posh up your cuppa or to give your afternoon tea the regal treatment.

Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022

Cartwright & Butler release a Platinum Jubilee range fit for a royal

The Platinum Teatime Collection

The Platinum Teatime Collection. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Plan the ultimate Platinum Jubilee tea party inspired by the quintessentially British and sophisticated treat of afternoon tea.

Retailing at £18, the Platinum Teatime Collection contains a variety of regal sweets to sample and savour - but they're unlikely to last until the big day!

The teatime collection is new for 2022 and is available to order now ahead of the Jubilee celebrations.

The delightful products contained in the hamper come beautifully presented in a limited-edition tin.

The full contents of the delightful hamper include:

Chocolate brownie biscuits

Demerara shortbread

Ceylon black tea and bergamot

Pick up your own Platinum Teatime Collection via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The Jubilee Celebration Gift Box

The Jubilee Celebration Gift Box. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Treat the Royalist in your life in the run-up to the royal celebrations with a gift box containing some sweet essentials they'll need for the Jubilee.

The luxurious gift box comes in a special edition Jubilee sleeve and is ideal to add a regal touch to their afternoon cuppa.

And with a mini bottle of Prosecco, they can be prepared to raise a glass to celebrate Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

The mouthwatering hamper contains:

Cartwright & Butler Platinum Jubilee Collection Tin, including demerara shortbread rounds, chocolate brownie biscuits and early grey tea

Cartwright & Butler Chocolate loaf cake

Mini Bottle of Prosecco

The Jubilee Celebration Gift Box can be yours for £40 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The London Collection Biscuits with Platinum Jubilee collection. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

The London Collection Biscuits

If you're looking for something sweet to enjoy that is fitting for such a historic occasion, look no further than Cartwright and Butler's London Collection biscuits.

Available in three unique and delicious flavours, the London Collection Biscuits are a sweet patriotic treat, beautifully presented in a tin that celebrates the landmarks of London.

Each biscuit box retails at £12 and are all equally irresistible.

You have three delicious flavours to choose from, including:

Add The London Collection Biscuits to your biscuit tin now via the Cartwright and Butler website.

You can also shop the full Jubilee gifts and product range via the Cartwright & Butler website.