A YORK MP paid a visit to flood defence sites in the city, checking the progress of work to control the flow of water downstream towards York.

York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, toured defence sites at the flood defences on upper River Ouse, on the edge of the North York Moors around Swainby with local Environment Agency (EA) officials.

Mr Sturdy was able to obtain a clear picture of how the city’s exposure to flooding can be controlled by better management of upper river catchments.

Following his trip to the defences, Mr Sturdy said: “Given the vital importance of flood protection to our city, I thought it was vital to view the ongoing upper Ouse defence projects in person and get a detailed update from our hardworking local Environment Agency team.

"Although we have mercifully had no repeat of the terrible flooding of December 2015, the high waters of February this year and in early 2021 have shown this remains a significant risk for many people in my constituency, especially communities like Fulford, Acaster Malbis, Naburn and Bishopthrorpe.

"Upper catchment defences to trap water in the Yorkshire uplands are the best long-term way to reduce York’s flood risk - and I will continue to support this essential work in any way I can.”

The upstream defence work of the Environment Agency and City of York Council (CYC) is based on catchment management and ‘natural flood management’ techniques. In contrast to ‘hard’ physical flood defences like the Foss Barrier, which protect against water once it has arrived, these techniques seek to reduce the amount of water coming downriver in the first place by both pinning it back upstream and slowing the flow of water downriver.

This is done through measures like building floodwater storage areas where water can be held, improving soil health and planting trees and hedgerows to trap water and restoring river meanders to slow water movement.

In February this year, the flooding from the River Ouse peaked at approximately 4.5-five metres above normal summer levels, following storm Franklin. At the time, the Environment Agency warned that the river could rise to its highest levels since the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

The Ouse reached 5.2 metres in 2015, when hundreds of properties were flooded, but flood defences have been hugely improved since then, particularly at the Foss Barrier and Pumping Station. The all-time record for the Ouse was 5.4 metres in November 2000.

In February, council action included constructing barriers at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens and Tower Street, installing water pumps at Germany Beck, Clementhorpe, Peckittat/Tower Gardens and Lendal Hill, with flood boards installed at Peckitt Street and installing a bridge to City Mills flats in Skeldergate.