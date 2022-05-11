A SPECIAL event, celebrating charities, community groups, small businesses and social enterprises in the Ryedale area, will be held this weekend.
On Sunday (May 15), the National Trust will welcome stalls from the local area into the garden at Nunnington Hall, selling goods, raising awareness and showing off how brilliant Ryedale and the surrounding area is.
Hannah Highsted, visitor experience officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “Love Local is one of my favourite days of the year. There’s always a great atmosphere in the grounds and it’s great to be able to show off all the great creativity and good causes in Ryedale.
"The event is free to attend and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from all our surrounding areas and further afield, to experience a little of what this corner of Ryedale has to offer."
The stall holders include Bar Walls Gin, who create spirits based on York’s history, York Rescue Boats, a service ran by volunteers that patrol the city, respond to emergency calls and run an education program and the award-winning Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice who use traditional varieties of English apples and pears to make juices and are proud to support British fruit farmers and growers.
