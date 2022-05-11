A NEW "innovative" exhibition, raising questions about the treatment of women in history, opens in York this weekend.
Opening this Saturday (May 14), Fairfax Houses’ exhibition 'If Walls Could Talk: The Forgotten Story of Ann Fairfax' turns Ann Fairfax from much-maligned spinster into one of the richest heiresses in Yorkshire for her time.
The exhibition raises important questions about the treatment of women in history and how their contributions have been overlooked.
Assistant curator, Rachel Wallis, said: "Too often throughout history have women been pushed aside in favour of their male relatives - and Ann Fairfax is a prime example.
"She was a woman determined to succeed and hers is a story that has been waiting to be told. I feel privileged that we are the ones getting tell it."
The exhibition runs until Sunday November 13. Tickets cost £7.50 and last a whole year - and children under 16 go free.
