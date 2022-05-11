One lucky ticket-holder in the UK has won the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner, Camelot has said.
Euromillions result
The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.
One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184 million EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”
