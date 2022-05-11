YORK has been ranked in the top 10 cleanest cities in England, according to new research.
The study, from GetAgent, analysed York along with 39 of the most populated cities and towns across England by looking at user submissions on Numbeo from the Quality of Life Index about the city’s cleanliness.
Some of the factors taken into consideration for the study included waste disposal and collection, recycling, total waste expenditure per person, average air quality index and household waste sent for recycling per 10,000 people.
York was ranked in 9th place, with an overall resident rating of 62.5 out of 100.
Topping the list was Exeter, as its residents have given it a score of 79.17 out of 100 - which suggests that its public areas are well looked after and clean.
After ranking number two in the overall clean cities, Telford takes the second spot again as its residents give it a resident rating score of 75 out of 100. Known as ‘The Birthplace of Industry’, it’s safe to say that Telford has cleaned up its act.
While Eastbourne doesn’t rank as well for other factors, it takes the joint second spot with Telford for resident ratings with a score of 75 out of 100.
