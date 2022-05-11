A MAJOR road was closed after a police incident.
Police closed the A64 heading towards York at about 10.45pm last night (May 10) and traffic was diverted while they dealt with an incident.
The precise nature of the incident is not clear at this time and the road has since reopened.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police and we'll update you when we hear back.
More to follow.
