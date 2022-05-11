MORE than £1 million of financial support has been agreed to be paid to York households struggling with the rise in the cost of living.

The council has secured £1 million for the city’s Household Support Fund from the Government. Payments will be made directly to qualifying residents that meet the criteria of the scheme.

Qualifying residents will be invited to complete a simple application form. Payments will be made in July and will include families with children which are claiming Council Tax Support (CTS), recipients of Personal Independence Payments and Disabled Living Allowance at the higher rate, and pensioners claiming CTS.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance at City of York Council, said: "Together with our partners in the community and voluntary sector, we are doing all we can to support residents in the greatest need. This is clearly a very challenging time for so many so it’s crucial to ensure all is done to ease the burden of the cost of living crisis."

The funding follows the financial support provided through the York Financial Support Scheme (YFAS) as well as the distribution of fuel vouchers and provision of Free School Meals during Easter break.

There will also be a discretionary application process available for any resident who requires support and which will be available until the end of September.

Any York resident can apply for this support, whether or not they have children, are single or in a couple, or already receive any benefits. Any resident who does not qualify will be signposted to other support as appropriate.