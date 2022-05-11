A MAN and a woman have been arrested following two reported robberies.

Humberside Police say that the first took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday (May 8), when they were called to reports of a robbery at a shop on Lansdowne Road in Bridlington.

The second occurred at around 10.35pm the following day, when a taxi driver was allegedly threatened and robbed in the town.

A police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with both reports.

"And a woman has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the second incident.

"Both remain in our custody whilst enquiries continue."