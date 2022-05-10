EMERGENCY services were called out to a two vehicle crash in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.41am today (May 10) to Shipton Road in Skelton on the outskirts of York after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Knaresborough and one from Huntington responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"On arrival everyone was out of their vehicles.
"Crews assisted ambulance crews with first aid and made the vehicles safe."
