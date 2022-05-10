A NORTH Yorkshire Bed and Breakfast has been rated the best in the world by TripAdvisor for the second year running.

The Toulson Court in Scarborough has today (Tuesday, May 10) secured the title of the world's best B&B for the second year running in TripAdvisor's 20th annual Traveller's Choice 'Best of the Best Awards for Hotels' in the B&Bs and Inns category.

The Scarborough B&B beat small accommodations in the US, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Ireland, Italy, France, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Torquay, UK, which were named among the top 25.

Exterior of Toulson Court Picture: TripAdvisor

The Toulson Court is run by couple Angel and James Rusden, which is a stone's throw away from the beach and Peasholm park.

Toulson Court bedroom Picture: TripAdvisor

Angela and James Rusden, owners of Toulson Court Picture: TripAdvisor

The couple told The Press: "We are absolutely amazed that we have won for the second time.

"It's such a massive achievement for us as we are just an ordinary bed and breakfast in Scarborough. 

Toulson Court dining area Picture: TripAdvisor

Toulson Court breakfast Picture: TripAdvisor

"We are not the Ritz, we don't have sea views.

"We just provide clean, comfortable rooms, lovely big breakfasts and amazing personal service and that's what keeps our guest coming back time and time again."