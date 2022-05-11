A THEATRE company celebrating 50 years of performing in quirky locations is staging its latest production - at allotments in York.

Mikron Theatre's unique touring style has taken it to places other theatre companies wouldn't dream of, including a previous play about fish and chips, performed to audiences in a chippy.

Scarcroft Allotments will play host to its new show, Red Sky at Night, about the nation's obsession with the wild and wonderful world of weather, at 2pm on Sunday, May 22.

Mikron Theatre's cast in Red Sky at Night, which is coming to York: James Mclean, Hannah Bainbridge, Alice McKenna and Thomas Cotran.

Playwright Lindsay Rodden said: "Through an incredible half-a-century, whatever the weather, Mikron have travelled the country, chronicling our histories, our struggles, our passions and our lives.

"I am over the moon to write just one of these stories, and say 'happy birthday Mikron, fighting fit and 50 years young!'"

Based in the village of Marsden, at the foot of the Yorkshire Pennines, Mikron Theatre has performed 5,200 times to more than 436,000 people over the last 50 years.

It has toured 66 productions on board a vintage narrowboat and spent more than 34,000 boating hours on the inland waterways.

Red Sky at Night's cast is Hannah Bainbridge, Thomas Cotran, Alice McKenna, and James McLean.

Hayley's sunny, beloved dad was the nation's favourite weatherman. Hayley is now following in his footsteps but on local shoestring teatime telly.

When the pressure drops and dark clouds gather, Hayley has seen the future's forecast, but will anyone listen?

Red Sky At Night is directed by Marianne McNamara, designed by Celia Perkins, with music composed by Sonum Batra and musically directed and arranged by Rebekah Hughes.

Red Sky at Night will be touring nationally until 22 October. It will be performed alongside Raising Agents, Maeve Larkin's play about the Women's Institute.

For further information visit http://mikron.org.uk