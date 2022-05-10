EXTRA transport services are due to be provided to accommodate mass of football fans.

York City FC are playing tomorrow night (Wednesday, May 11) to a record size crowd of over 5,400 fans, at 7.45pm kick-off, in a Vanarama National League North play-off eliminator against Chorley at the LNER Community Stadium in Huntington.

This figure is far greater than the average ticket sales of 3,116 seats.

If the team beat Chorley, this would place them two wins away from a promotion to the Vanarama National League.

Additional public transport services are due to be provided in an effort to accommodate the football fans.

Transport

First Bus York announced that they have arranged with the stadium to run an additional three buses after the match.

Plus, they have a contingency plan in place if the game has extra time or penalties to ensure fans can travel home.

However, they do not have a different bus timetable in place or extra buses pre-match.

The Vangarde Shopping Park, less than a 10 minute walk away from the stadium, have said that, as usual, there will be no restrictions on the car park after 6pm, so fans are permitted to park there without restriction.

City of York councillor, Cllr Orrell, has urged fans not to park their cars down residential streets in the area.

The match will be the record crowd at the LNER Community Stadium, with over 5,400 tickets sold so far - with 5,000 having been sold by 10am this morning (Tuesday, May 10).

The previous record crowd at the community stadium was 4,512 for York City's December match with Chorley, although ticket sales were helped by a reduced ticket price, which is not the case with this game.

The stadium opened last year following a move from the Bootham Crescent site.

A mural was unveiled on the West Stand wall of the Monks Cross ground in September last year, depicting players from the York City FC and York City Knights RLFC teams, as well as iconic York attractions, including York Minster, the city walls, and Clifford’s Tower with a white Yorkshire rose flag.

The mural was designed by Jon Starkey, graphic designer at the University of York's Design and Print Solutions, and had taken a year to plan and 100 hours to create.