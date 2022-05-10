A MAN and a woman were seen causing damage to a pub in York, before an altercation broke out between them and police officers.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man and woman were seen causing damage to the Priory in Micklegate in the city on Saturday (May 7) at around 6pm.
The pair then moved onto Toft Green before engaging in an altercation with police officers.
If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact the force by emailing: 000863@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 863
If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police reference number: 12220077699
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article