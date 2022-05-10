Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Beck is set to embark on his UK-wide tour and he's coming to York.
The legendary guitarist is heading to the York Barbican on June 7 and you can get tickets.
Starting his tour in Cardiff, he will stop by Sheffield, Glasgow, London, Manchester, and many more spots.
Known for being one of the most influential careers in rock history, Beck is universally acknowledged as one of the most talented guitarists in the world.
Over the course of his 50-year music career, he has earned eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.
Jeff Beck will be joined on the tour by special guest, the Grammy Award Nominee and BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Sharon Corr of The Corrs.
Jeff Beck Tour Dates:
Friday 27th May- Cardiff St David's Hall
Sunday 29th May- Sheffield City Hall
Monday 30th May- London Royal Albert Hall
Tuesday 31st May- London Royal Albert Hall
Thursday 2nd June- Gateshead: The Sage
Friday 3rd June- Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 4th June- Manchester O2 Apollo
Monday 6th June- Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 7th June- York Barbican Centre
How to get tickets for Jeff Beck in York:
If you fancy seeing the artist live then you're in luck as you can bag some tickets.
Tickets to see the artist are on sale now and you can get them via Ticketmaster.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here