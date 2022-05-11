IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these team pictures?
Pictured above are Rufforth United and their 1980 team line-up.
Back, from the left: M Dinnage, K Atkinson, R Kirby, P Baldry, G Atkinson, J Howard.
Front: R Ingleby, J Meredith, T Cox, I Simpson, A Atkinson.
ROSE AND CROWN 1985: Back, from the left: G Schofield (manager), P Smith, K Hampshire, J Featherstone, G Bunce, R Barrass, S Schofield, M Dove. Front: S Whiteley, A Thompson, M Richmond, M Fern, M Roberts.
RANGERS FC 1976: Back, from the left: C Browne, T Rawcliffe, B Dunn, D Inns, A Markham, S Smythe. Front: S Barratt, R Gill, M Castro (captain), D Tait, D Yates.
RAWCLIFFE FC 1985: Back, from the left: Wally Laverack, Andy Walker, Dave Holder, Barry Price, Andrew Storey, Trevor Boddison, Ian Blackburn, Neil Suter, Michael Pickering. Front: Mick Boulton, Steve Pomfrey, Trevor Parker, Andy Lawson, Martin Kirkby (captain), Anthony Thompson, Glen Phillips, Geoff Gooch.
RICCALL 1980: Back, from the left: P Walsh, D Marshall, P McGlashan, W Bills, N Tomlinson, I Hampshire, I Smith. Front: P Elcock, A Walsh, R Gilyeat, T Ferguson, G Hopwood.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@nqyne.co.uk
