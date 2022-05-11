IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the past.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these team pictures?

Pictured above are Rufforth United and their 1980 team line-up.

Back, from the left: M Dinnage, K Atkinson, R Kirby, P Baldry, G Atkinson, J Howard.

Front: R Ingleby, J Meredith, T Cox, I Simpson, A Atkinson.

Next up...

 

York Press: ROSE AND CROWN 1985ROSE AND CROWN 1985

ROSE AND CROWN 1985: Back, from the left: G Schofield (manager), P Smith, K Hampshire, J Featherstone, G Bunce, R Barrass, S Schofield, M Dove. Front: S Whiteley, A Thompson, M Richmond, M Fern, M Roberts.

York Press: RANGERS FC 1985RANGERS FC 1985

RANGERS FC 1976: Back, from the left: C Browne, T Rawcliffe, B Dunn, D Inns, A Markham, S Smythe. Front: S Barratt, R Gill, M Castro (captain), D Tait, D Yates.

York Press: RAWCLIFFE FC 1985RAWCLIFFE FC 1985

RAWCLIFFE FC 1985: Back, from the left: Wally Laverack, Andy Walker, Dave Holder, Barry Price, Andrew Storey, Trevor Boddison, Ian Blackburn, Neil Suter, Michael Pickering. Front: Mick Boulton, Steve Pomfrey, Trevor Parker, Andy Lawson, Martin Kirkby (captain), Anthony Thompson, Glen Phillips, Geoff Gooch.

York Press: RICCALL 1980RICCALL 1980

RICCALL 1980: Back, from the left: P Walsh, D Marshall, P McGlashan, W Bills, N Tomlinson, I Hampshire, I Smith. Front: P Elcock, A Walsh, R Gilyeat, T Ferguson, G Hopwood.

