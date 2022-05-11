A LAUNCH event for a new charity in memory of an "inspirational" York girl who died last year raised more than £7,000.

Millie Wright passed away in August last year aged just 13.

She had been suffering from an underlying auto-immune health condition and before her death she had been diagnosed with aplastic aneamia, a complication of acute hepatitis and acute liver failure.

The Millie Wright Charity has been set up by the youngster's family - who described Millie as “inspirational and courageous”.

Millie Wright's family

On Saturday, May 7, the Wright family organised a special launch event for the new charity, on what would have been Millie’s 14th birthday.

Ceri Wright, Millie’s mum, said: "It felt right to launch our charity on Millie's 14th birthday to give positive focus on what would otherwise be a very difficult date in our family calendar.

"We plan to arrange an annual event on this date to stay in contact with Millie's friends and help others through a range of fundraising activities."

Around 184 fun-runners took to the streets of Poppleton, some in fancy-dress, towards a 5km finish-line on the village green.

Refreshments were at the ready in the Methodist Church Hall and also in the Lord Collingwood pub.

Stall-holders set-up tables to display their arts, crafts and baking - all contributing to a fantastic total of £7,260 raised on the day.

A short dedication ceremony took place to establish a flowering red chestnut on the village green in place of an elderly elm tree, which had been removed in previous years for safety reasons.

The tree planting was of particular interest to The Poppleton Historical Society, which attended to record the occasion for future generations.

The charity officially launched with words shared by Millie’s parents, Dr Beki James, Dr Karthikeyan and Lejla Gredelj, manager at the L50 ward in Leeds where Millie was treated.

After the launch speeches, a line-up of talented young people performed specially chosen songs and dances.

“Some were lively, others deeply moving - all in-keeping with the emotions of the day,” Ceri said.

A tombola and raffle raised more than £1,200 towards the grand total. The tombola was a sell-out and the raffle was drawn at The Lord Collingwood pub between musical sets from Living Legends and Spectrum 80s Band.

The trustees of The Millie Wright Charity said they wish to thank everyone who helped to make the event the “great success” it turned out to be.

“The warmth and generosity of everyone associated with the day was deeply humbling,” Ceri added.

The new charity’s mission is to make life a little easier for the families of children diagnosed with rare and life threatening non-malignant liver, renal and haematological conditions being treated at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for Leeds Children’s Hospital said they are “incredibly grateful” for the support from The Millie Wright Charity.

Further details on the charity can be found on the website at: www.millieschildrenscharity.org