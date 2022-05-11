PUPILS from a primary school in York have been learning about voting on improvements to a local park through a city councillor.
Holgate Ward councillor, Kallum Taylor, visited St Barnabas Primary School to ask for the pupils’ help with deciding between two proposals for improvements to the nearby Victoria Park.
This is a park which the City of York Council have been intending to improve for nearly three years now, but the scheme has been hit with delays.
Cllr Taylor ran a short assembly to show off the two submissions received by the council from play equipment providers, Kompan and Wicksteed. He also explained the voting process to the children.
Councillor Taylor said: “It was great to put the final decision on the long-awaited improvements to Victoria Park to the local children. They clearly enjoyed the exercise and took great care in their choices."
The primary school also have their own 'School Council', who held a meeting with Cllr Taylor.
