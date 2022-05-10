A WOMAN is in hospital with serious injuries after falling from a building in a North Yorkshire seaside town.

North Yorkshire Police officers were called at 7.50pm last night (May 9) to reports that a person had fallen from a building in Foreshore Road in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police attended the scene along with the ambulance service. A woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in a stable condition."