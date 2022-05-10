A BREWERY in North Yorkshire is teaming up with Yorkshire's first single malt whisky producer to host a unique tasting event.
Wold Top Brewery and Spirit of Yorkshire are staging the beer and whisky pairing event on May 20.
Alex Balchin, Wold Top's head brewer, and Spirit of Yorkshire's marketing brand ambassador, Libby Barmby will share the journey from the brew house to the still house and will pair the brewery's barrel-aged beer with Filey Bay whiskies.
"Alex will be bringing three outstanding and very special barrel-aged beers to enjoy, including our latest collaboration and newly launched barrel-aged beer, Crest," said Libby.
"Together we'll discuss and explore why oak, time and maturation are so important for creating great flavour, as well as finding out what makes great beer and whisky."
The Whisky and Beer Pairing event is from 7pm and 9pm at Spirit of Yorkshire's Hunmanby distillery. Tickets cost £30 for five drams of whisky, three samples of barrel-aged beer and bar snacks.
For tickets call 01723 891758 or visit https://bit.ly/SOY-Events.
