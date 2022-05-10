A MAN has been arrested after a woman has died as she suffered fatal injuries from falling from a fourth-storey ledge of a property.
North Yorkshire Police officers were called at around 5.25pm on Monday (May 9), when a member of the public saw a woman on the fourth-storey ledge of a property in Albemarle Crescent in Scarborough.
A short time later, the woman, who was aged in her 40s, was seen to fall from the ledge and sadly sustained fatal injuries.
A man has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in police custody for questioning.
The investigation is in the early stages and police are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to her death.
At the time of the incident, the road was closed to allow emergency service to attend the incident. It reopened at around 9.15pm.
The road was then also temporarily closed again this lunchtime (May 10) to allow investigation work to continue.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not yet come forward to contact them. Please contact 101 or email majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote reference number: 12220079077.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
