A NEW chief fire officer has been nominated to take charge of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Zoë Metcalfe has selected Jonathan Dyson as her preferred candidate for the chief fire officer job.

Mr Dyson will be recommended to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel for their approval at a confirmation hearing later this month.

Leaving his current role as the interim deputy chief fire officer for North Yorkshire, he will replace current incumbent Jon Foster who is retiring in June after 38 years of service.

Mr Dyson started his career in South Yorkshire, where he undertook critical roles as head of training and head of service delivery.

He then joined North Yorkshire in 2020 as director of assurance, where he lead and delivered organisational change within the department.

Following this he was appointed interim deputy chief fire officer last year.

Mrs Metcalfe said: “I’m delighted to choose Jonathan Dyson as my preferred candidate for the role of Chief Fire Officer, who I believe will be excellent at leading the service into the future and continue to keep people safe and feeling safe in North Yorkshire and York.

“Having worked within our service for the past two years, and most recently as Interim Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Jonathan is someone who knows our community, has the respect of his colleagues, and is committed to creating an even stronger and more sustainable service.

“I look forward to Jonathan’s suitability being approved at the upcoming Police, Fire and Crime Panel’s confirmation hearing later this month, and from there working with him to deliver a modern, inclusive, responsive, and respected organisation that protects people and property, and saves lives.”

Mr Dyson said: “I feel truly honoured to be the preferred candidate for the role of Chief Fire Officer and privileged to continue serving the public of North Yorkshire and York. I will build on the outstanding contribution Jon Foster has made on behalf of the Service, and I wish him the very best on his next venture.

“I want to ensure North Yorkshire remains one of the safest places in the country to live, work, or visit. My desire is to continue building an inclusive, sustainable organisation by transforming our service delivery. A key priority is to develop our partnerships, ensuring our staff, volunteers and partners feel valued and able to be their very best for our communities.”