THERE'S a new boss at one of the area’s best loved attractions.
Jonathan Brewer has taken over as Director of The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington near York, moving from a role with the National Trust.
The previous full-time Director, Barbara George, left in January for a position at York Minster and for the last few months the Air Museum has been managed on an interim basis by Ellie Stead.
Jonathan Brewer has overseen the National Trust’s West Yorkshire Portfolio, which includes Nostell Priory and Hardcastle Crags, which attract almost half a million visitors a year between them. He has previously worked for the Youth Hostel Association, has a business degree from UMIST and a post graduate qualification in business coaching. He lives in Knaresborough.
Jonathan says: “The change for me in focusing all my energies on one really special place and growing the support of visitors, partners and community is a big pull towards this role. The Yorkshire Air Museum is such an important and inspiring place that I am honoured to become part of what will be a successful and exciting future.”
The Museum is one of the largest independent air museums in the UK, with over forty aircraft in its collection.
It’s based on the site of RAF Elvington, which was a World War Two bomber base. It is also home to the Allied Air Forces Memorial.
