THE actions of three men led to the serious injuries of a small dog caused by badgers.

Jamie Lee Davies, 33, Nathaniel James Holmes, 29, and Brandon Reece, 28, all from Castleford in East Leeds, pleaded guilty to interfering with a badger sett at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Friday, May 6.

This led to serious injuries of a black terrier dog.

Terrier dog's injuries Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Davies was fined £428, Holmes was fined £252, and Abbott received a fine of £656.

On December 26, 2019, the three men were spotted by a member of the public in private woodland near Church Fenton.

They had five dogs with them and were carrying spades.

The member of the public called North Yorkshire Police and the landowner, who then discovered three spades left in a pool of water and a black terrier dog with serious injuries.

An expert identified the area where the dog was found as close to a known active badger sett.

The dog was covered in caked, dried mud and had injuries to his jaw and teeth which were consistent with dogs used in badger baiting.

The dog was transported to a local vet for treatment has since been rehomed.

An officer was able to seize their vehicle as they attempted to leave the area with the four remaining dogs inside who were taken to police kennels.

A North Yorkshire Police wildlife crime officer, said: "It has taken a long time to get this case through the courts due to covid and other delays but I’m pleased that the three men have finally faced the consequences of their cruel actions.

"Interfering with a badger sett is not only illegal but it causes immense suffering to both the badgers involved and the dogs who are sent down the setts.

"The people who take part in this abhorrent ‘sport’ (badger baiting) will send a dog down into a badger sett in order to ‘flush out’ the badger and use locator collars to keep track of where they are underground.

“Sometimes the badger will be allowed to run away but often they will be brought to the surface and the dogs encouraged to fight them, sometimes ending in the badger’s death and nearly always ending with both the dog and the badger suffering serious injuries.

“The dog we found had a number of older injuries which had not been treated, causing him immense pain."