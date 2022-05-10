A care home manager has denied stealing more than £70,000 from residents.

Lauren Jane Burgess, 41, is alleged to have made unauthorised withdrawals from the bank accounts of four residents.

At York Crown Court, she denied four charges of theft at her first appearance before the higher court.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, ordered that the case return to the same court for a further hearing on July 28.

He released her on bail on condition that she lives at her home address and observe a nightly curfew.

Burgess lives in Kirklands, Strensall and was in charge of the York home when the offences allegedly happened.

She was suspended from her job after the allegations were made.

A trial date was set for November 15, also at York Crown Court.

Burgess is accused of stealing more than £37,000 from one resident, nearly £30,000 from another and lesser amounts from two other residents.

The thefts are alleged to have taken place between March 31, 2017, and October 1, 2020.

She had previously appeared before York Magistrates Court when her case was deemed so serious it had to be tried by a judge and jury.