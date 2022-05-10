A POPULAR bar is preparing to relaunch in York - with TWO locations, street food and frozen cocktails to tempt visitors.

THOR'S bar is returning to York with the promise of summer vibes, live music and fire pits for cozy evenings, ahead of the Jubilee weekend.

SOL AST, by THOR’S, will once again be located in the grounds of the Principal Hotel, from Wednesday, June 1 in time for the royal celebrations.

A second pop-up bar will open later in the month, on Friday, June 24, in Parliament Street.

Amanda Monaghan, director of THOR’S, said: "We’re super excited to be back again in our home city.

"It’s been a long Norse winter and we are ready to dust off the Viking ships and celebrate summer in our favourite locations, with our ‘street food’ friends.

"This year we’re building a NEW and exciting bar in Parliament Street, exclusive to York, with atrium, florals and of course our famous (and toasty) fire pits.

"At the Principal Hotel, we’re returning with our sunny tent and all the outdoor space you’ll need for a hot summer.”

Both venues will offer visitors different experiences.

SOL AST is described as the place for ‘glamorous get togethers, inspired by Ibiza vibes’.

SOL AST pop-up bar is making a return to the grounds of the Principal Hotel in York this June.

They’ll have cabanas, a ‘naked tipi’, drinks menu designed for summer, a bespoke THOR’S playlist and feasts by Frango Eduardo which recently opened a new restaurant in York.

Ted Hustler and Emma Hargreaves, pictured below, are the duo behind the Portuguese-influenced Frango Eduardo which successfully traded at Spark for a year before relocating to Supersonic Cafe, Stonebow, where they now operate from 6pm to 10pm.

At THOR’S tipi in Parliament Street, guests will be able to soak up the bustle of the city centre while relaxing under the atrium.

The fire pits will return for cosy evenings, alongside DJ sets and live music throughout the week. Guests will also be able to feast on offerings from local street food vendors, including Yuzu Street Food, below, York Roast Co. and Millers Fish & Chips.

Boz McFadden, THOR’S mixologist, said: "We’re creating a diverse drinks menu for each bar and of course there’ll be our famous frozen cocktails which always go down a storm including a Strawberry and Watermelon Mojito Slushie.

"We’ll also have plenty of local drinks on offer, such as Cool Citra by Ainsty Ales and Gins by Slingsby."

The return of THOR's follows its successful Christmas festivities when, in 2021, the brand was part of the celebrations in five major cities, delivering in excess of 170k pints of beer, 55k cups of hot chocolate and 125k cups of mulled wine and cider.

Millers Fish and Chips is one of the street food vendors

The THOR’S team has worked on thousands of events up and down the country, including many of the UK’s biggest festivals, such as Wilderness, Download, Leeds Festival, and V-Fest.

The summer opening times will be: The Principal Hotel, June 1 to August 29, daily, 12am to 11pm; Parliament Street, from June 24 to September 4, daily from 10am to 10pm.