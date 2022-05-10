AROUND 30 cars are causing parking “chaos” near the University of York – but Osbaldwick residents do not want a parking permit scheme as a way of addressing the problem.

Councillors representing the ward said residents living in Tranby Avenue are often unable to get out of their drives due to dangerously parked cars, which can be parked there for days at a time.

Osbaldwick and Derwent councillor Mark Warters submitted a petition last year entitled ‘City of York Council SOLVE the York University related parking, don’t just MOVE it’, which was signed by 119 people.

Last month, executive member for transport Cllr Andy D’Agorne approved a measure which will see “increased engagement” between the council and the university, as well as Archbishop Holgate School, to try to tackle the problem.

But three councillors ‘called in’ the decision, saying the council’s response to the petition was to “do nothing”.

Cllr Martin Rowley said: “There are residents in our ward – Tranby Avenue particularly – who can’t get out of their drives. It’s not just at particular times of the day – this is because students and staff at the university…are parking in ways that make it difficult or impossible for cars to get out.”

Cllr Mark Warters said the issue of university parking should have been tackled 10 years ago and now required a “Waterloo moment”.

What was decided at the calling in session, however, was more of a compromise, with council officers and Cllr D’Agorne clarifying that it would not just be the council’s school travel team that would look into the issue, and that more officers could be drafted in if needed.

Parking around Osbaldwick has worsened after residents in neighbouring Badger Hill voted to bring in a residents parking scheme, thereby pushing students who want free parking further out. The university currently pays for the Badger Hill scheme, but this will run out in 2024.

Cllr Rowley said only four of 70 households he spoke to recently were in favour of such a scheme in Tranby Avenue. Despite many homes having drives, Cllr Rowley said residents did not have a way to pay £1.25 per day to have friends or family visit their homes.

“There’s a cost and they’re already paying large sums of money for council tax,” he said.

Cllr D’Agorne said: “Fundamentally, it’s something that as a city we need to address and we need to get the university on board with whatever measures are needed.”

A university shuttle bus and better bus connections to park and ride sites were possible options, Cllr D’Agorne said.

But he added that more parking at the university itself, as per Cllr Warters’ suggestion, should not be encouraged, as it would go against the current transport plan, which seeks to reduce car use.

The university’s travel plan is also currently undergoing its five-yearly review, which will allow for engagement with ward councillors and the Students’ Union about the issue.

A separate decision on whether to put double yellow lines on part of Tranby Avenue will go before Coun D’Agorne’s decision session on Tuesday, May 17.