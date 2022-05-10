THREE more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 934.
There have been a further 56 Covid deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 231 deaths have been recorded, taking the total at hospitals across the country to 116,846.
The dates of death range from September 1 2020 - May 10 2022.
Their families have been informed.
