BUSINESSES taking on apprentices in September are being reminded to tap into the support on offer.

Figures show that 730 new apprenticeships started in York from June 2021 to January 2022, helping to support the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Of these, 79 were in City of York Council and local authority-maintained schools, which is an increase of 49 per cent in the last six months.

The authority has also agreed support for 27 apprentices in nine other organisations across the city, committing £160,000 of support through the apprenticeship levy scheme.

This national initiative enables larger employers to transfer unspent apprenticeship levy onto other businesses or partner organisations. This enables the funding to stay in the local area, benefitting smaller organisations and enhancing the pool of skilled workers in the city.

The council’s apprenticeship team is reminding local businesses that they can get help and support, including financial, if they are planning to take on apprentices this September.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “Apprenticeships are a critical strand of the city’s post-pandemic recovery strategy and are a fantastic way for people of all ages to gain new skills or change the direction of their career altogether.

“There’s lots of help and advice available locally for anyone considering hiring an apprentice or taking up an apprenticeship and it’s a great way to upskill existing employees and develop new talent.

“The Apprenticeship Levy also enables the council to provide financial support to help local organisations to hire apprentices, so I’d urge local businesses to get in touch with the team as soon as possible.”

For information on apprenticeships visit www.york.gov.uk/apprenticeships, email york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk or call 01904 555768.

Information on job vacancies (including apprenticeship vacancies) at City of York Council can be found at https://jobs.york.gov.uk/