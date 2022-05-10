A MAN has been arrested after an armed siege in a York suburb.

Streets around Windsor Garth in Acomb were cordoned off for hours yesterday afternoon and last night after reports of a man armed with a knife.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called at just before 11.30am yesterday morning (May 9) to reports that a man was in possession of a knife on Gale Lane in York.

Officers immediately attended the area to search for the man and located him at a property on Windsor Garth.

He then proceeded to make threats towards officers and a firearms support unit and police negotiator were used to help safely resolve the situation.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and affray.

He currently remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and don’t believe there is any wider risk to the community.

“High visibility patrols will be taking place in the area today as a way of us reassuring members of the public. We would encourage any members of the public who are concerned about the incident to speak to the officers on patrol.”