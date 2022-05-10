RESIDENTS and staff at a care home marked the anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day in style by throwing a 1940s tea party.
Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough was decorated in red, white and blue on Sunday (May 8) and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of big band music and dancing.
Home chef, Katherine, whipped up a selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.
Mandy Scott, general manager at the home, said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country, so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our resident’s memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”
Residents observed the national two minute silence and listened to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender.
