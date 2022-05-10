A NEW agency has been launched with a bid to be 'a game changer' for the tech sector.

Bethan Vincent has set up Open Velocity, a marketing consultancy, to support businesses at a fraction of the cost of hiring their own chief marketing officer (CMO).

The former marketing director of Netsells in York, and marketing manager at Bytemark, says that hiring a ‘fractional CMO' - a marketer who works with businesses for a fixed amount of time - could be the key to unlocking a firm's potential in the wake of the pandemic and the tight labour market.

Companies would be able to access senior expertise at a reduced cost, said Bethan.

Open Velocity aims to help high-growth technology businesses define and build their marketing strategy and capabilities, enabling other company executives to focus on their unique roles and help ensure that a company implements everything from ads to analytics.

Open Velocity, based at the Phase One incubator, at York Science Park, is looking to recruit marketing talent as senior partners.

Bethan said: “As the tech industry continues to boom nationally and globally, companies are increasingly looking for marketing support from marketing leaders that understand technology and how to commercialise it.”

Founded in April, Open Velocity can already name YorkTest, Impression, University of York, and Lead Tech as clients.

Bethan said Open Velocity consultants will typically work over a period of three to 12 months to become integrated into organisations to shape and develop their marketing function.

Once they hit scale, they will then help companies hire a replacement.

Bethan added: “The fractional model is fairly new here in the UK, but is growing steadily in the wake of the pandemic and subsequent tight labour market.

"Companies are much more open to new working patterns and innovative ways to resource departments, especially with people who have proven commercial experience.”

The venture, which builds on Bethan’s consultancy work, aims to generate £300,000 turnover in its first year.

Miles Welch, Open Velocity investor and chairman, said: “We know the market is crying out for a new style of marketing consultancy which focuses on marketing as a commercial function.

"This means properly integrating marketing’s strategy and output with operations, sales and finance. I’m excited to be part of bridging that gap and support Open Velocity’s global vision for a strategic offering.”