MEMBERS of a cancer support group in York will be hosting a quiz for charity, hosted by the reigning Miss York.
The event, organised by Dunnington Cancer Support Group, is taking place in Dunnington Reading Rooms on Sunday (May 15), with teams of between four and six people being invited to take place to raise funds for local charity, York Against Cancer.
The event is being hosted by current Miss York, Elizabeth Martin, who has supported the charity in the past.
“I’m delighted to be able to be part of this wonderful event, which we hope will raise essential funds for York Against Cancer. The work that the Dunnington Cancer Support Group does to raise money for the charity is a credit to the city.”
Tickets are £5 per person and include light refreshments and nibbles. There will also be a raffle.
Tickets are available to purchase in person at Dunnington’s Charity Shop or by calling 07817479004.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here