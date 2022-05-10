A HEAD teacher at a York school is quite literally going the extra mile to help raise money for his school and to help support Ukrainian refugees.

Elvington CE School head Andrew Buttery is taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge this year which involves attempting to climb all three National Peaks in under 48 hours - the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km), with a total ascent of 3,064 metres (10,052ft) – twice the ascent of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, over a similar total walking distance, added to which he'll be driving around 462 miles.

Mr Buttery said: "I decided to take on this challenge for two reasons.

"Firstly, I was deeply moved by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and wanted to do something to support the more than 5 million people that have fled since the conflict began.

"Leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones, they now face an uncertain future - I felt morally compelled to support.

"Secondly, as head teacher of Elvington School, I am always looking for opportunities to support the children's education.

"Our PTA does a wonderful job in facilitating additional educational opportunities, and providing fundraising support will only enhance this.

"I am very much aware of the level of challenge created by consecutively climbing the National Three Peaks.

"However, doing it for two such worthy charities will more than make up for it."

Mr Buttery said he's previously successfully climbed Mount Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike individually, completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge but this new challenge will be something else.

Any money raised will be split equally between Elvington CE School’s PTA and the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Mr Buttery said: "Your support will be greatly appreciated when we attempt this challenge on Thursday and Friday June 2 and 3.

"Thank you to the 22 supporters who have donated £390 to the fundraising effort so far.

Click here to support Mr Buttery's bid.