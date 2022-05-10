A KEEN skateboarder is taking on a 100-mile challenge across North Yorkshire to support a charity "close to his heart."

Ryan Swain, a presenter from Malton, will be skateboarding a gruelling 100 miles throughout May in support of Cancer Research UK's, in a bid to raise money and awareness for the 'Wheel 100' appeal.

Ryan will be kicking and pushing his way all over the county to rack up the miles in exchange for sponsors and donations, all of which will be donated to supporting the work of Cancer Research UK.

Ryan said: "The charity is one close to my heart as my father, Paul, has had cancer three times in different places and is thankfully still with us. But, I know the pain and trauma it can cause not just to victim, but also their family."

The challenge comes 10 years on from Ryan's last skateboarding record which was set on May 5 2012 in memory of Laura Louby Tierney as he skated 56.2 miles in just five hours.

Ryan also recently spearheaded a campaign into repairing and restoring the skate park in Malton, which is now complete.

The skate park officially reopened to the public last week - after a safety inspection from RoSPA.

Campaigners, led by Ryan, have worked hard to refurbish the park and now it’s ready for use including a couple of new ramps.

Mr Swain said he is "excited" to seeing all generations flood through the gates to use the facility once again.

He said: "RoSPA were very complimentary, which means it’s now officially open and everyone can use it, which is going to be great in the summer for all generations to come and use it and enjoy it.

"I just wanted to thank each and everyone of you who supported, donated, volunteered and contributed to the campaign. My message to anyone out there, if you truly believe in something then stand up and make it happen."

A blue plaque has also been put in place at a newly repaired skate park in honour of a "much loved" BMX rider from the area.

The blue commemorative plaque has gone up at Malton skate park to pay tribute Tom Warrington who sadly passed away in 2008.

The restoration of the halfpipe at the site is set the be voted on at a later date. It was at risk of being torn down as to the council needed to secure funds for its maintenance, with councillors describing it as a "financial liability".

But, Ryan's campaign caught the eye of renowned professional Tony Hawk and persuaded councillors to keep it open last year.

To support Ryan's efforts in the 100-mile challenge, visit his donation page at: https://bit.ly/39TYZaB